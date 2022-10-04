The Higher Committee of the Al Quoz Creative Zone has approved the master plan for the Al Quoz Creative Zone, Dubai Media Office said in a statement.



The master plan was developed by Dubai Municipality after studying and benchmarking various leading local and international creative clusters.



The zone's blueprint includes developing the community infrastructure, public services and spaces, and artistic ambiance over the next four years.



The first phase of the zone covers infrastructure development works. This includes the first phase of flexible mobility and transportation integration by linking Al Safa Metro station and Al Quoz Bus station to Al Quoz Creative Zone with pedestrian, bicycle and individual four-kilometre transport paths.



The zone will have three transportation centres, as well as a pedestrian and bicycle bridge above Al Manara Street.



The second phase includes the development of public spaces and site coordination, while the third phase will cover the placement of public art installations across the zone.



On completion, the number of creatives based in the zone is expected to increase from 900 to 20,000, while creative spaces will expand eightfold. Recreational and support areas will triple, while commercial spaces will increase by 30 percent.



The master plan will provide 2,900 affordable housing units for creatives and extensive public spaces designed for hosting events and activities.



Overall, the zone will offer housing for over 8,000 people and attract 33,000 visitors per day, the statement added.

