Dubai-based DAMAC Properties has partnered with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) to provide home financing for its properties once construction reaches 35 per cent.

The developer claims to be the “first” to provide such a financing option, it said in a press statement on Tuesday.

“This will make homeownership more accessible and convenient for buyers as property values are expected to climb and market dynamics evolve,” the statement added.

DAMAC has delivered more than 48,000 homes, with over 50,000 more in diverse planning and development phases.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

