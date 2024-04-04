Dubai South Properties announced on Thursday that it has awarded a construction contract worth 1.5 billion UAE dirhams ($381 million) to Al Kharafi Construction Company for its South Bay project.

The contractor will develop phases 3,4 and 5, the company said in a press statement.

It said the newly launched Phase 4 comprises three-, four-, and five-bedroom villas and five-to seven-bedroom mansions totalling 138 units and will be completed by the first quarter of 2027.

Last year, Dubai South appointed GINCO General Contracting to construct the first two phases and the infrastructure facilities for the project.

South Bay comprises over 800 spacious villas and townhouses, and over 200 luxurious waterfront mansions developed across six phases. It also includes a 1-kilometre lagoon, over 3 kilometres long waterfront promenade, a shopping mall, parks and other amenties.

Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties said: “We are also excited to announce that soon we will be launching our next project specifically catering to the demand for high quality apartments in Dubai South, which will be a first-of-its-kind in Dubai South.”

Dubai South has been reinforcing the Residential District with amenities that includes a British-curriculum school whose construction already commenced; public parks; sports courts; retail shops; a 50,000 square-foot hypermarket, a mosque; a petrol station; and a public bus route connecting the district to the Expo Metro station.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

