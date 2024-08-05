DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the construction of 10 out of 16 Truck Rest Stops in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). These facilities strategically distributed across six key locations, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Dubai - Hatta Road, Dubai - Al Ain Road, Jebel Ali - Lehbab Road, and Al Awir Road, all of which attract a high volume of daily truck traffic. The rest areas cover over 75,000 square metres with an operational capacity exceeding 5,000 trucks and heavy vehicles and 700 parking slots. Each rest area spans 5,000 to 10,000 square metres, with the capacity to accommodate 30 to 45 trucks and heavy vehicles. The facilities include service amenities, prayer rooms, diesel refueling stations, and driver rest rooms.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said, “Constructing truck rest stops enhances traffic safety by reducing truck-related incidents by 50%. These facilities improve traffic flow during truck ban periods, promote traffic awareness among truck drivers, and eliminate the parking of trucks on main roads and in residential areas. The rest areas are designed to allow truck drivers to rest during traffic bans on specific highways and to accommodate the increasing need for truck parking. This need arises from the high volume of truck trips in Dubai, which exceeds 300,000 daily trips, carrying approximately 1.5 million tonnes of goods daily.

“Selecting suitable locations for establishing rest stops for trucks and heavy vehicles involves adhering to standards and technical studies to maximise the effectiveness of these facilities and support the land transport sector. The chosen locations are strategically placed on major roads, key areas, and logistical cities to serve the maximum number of trucks daily. These sites ensure safe entrances and exits, minimise the impact on residential areas, and efficiently distribute rest areas along highways,” added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer expressed his delight in the growing partnership between the public and private sectors in infrastructure projects and services. “Such collaboration provides investors with opportunities to participate in development projects and expand their investments in various fields. It raises the quality of public services and facilitates the transfer of knowledge, experience, and innovation from the private sector to the public sector. It also enables the training and qualification of government employees to manage and oversee long-term projects based on the Build-Operate-Transfer model.

“The partnership with ADNOC in constructing and operating rest areas for trucks and heavy vehicles reinforces Dubai's position as a global logistics hub. This collaboration also enhances the safety and well-being of drivers by providing necessary amenities and services for their daily needs,” noted Al Tayer.

“RTA attaches high priority to the land transport sector in view of its important role in fostering economic and commercial activity. RTA has conducted a comprehensive study of truck movements in Dubai, including field surveys, interviews, and workshops with relevant entities and companies. It developed a Predictive Modelling Framework to forecast future truck movements and assess the need for dry ports or commodities collection and distribution centres. It also evaluated current ban policies, times, and routes, and considered the necessity of dedicated truck roads. The study also addressed the organisational and structural aspects related to managing truck and goods movement within Dubai,” concluded Al Tayer.

In 2023, RTA signed an agreement with ADNOC to construct and operate an integrated truck rest area near Emirates Road, adjacent to Al Tayy Racetrack. Covering over 76,000 square metres, the station has a capacity for 150 vehicles. The rest area provides holistic services that enhance the safety and well-being of drivers, including diesel refuelling, a motel for drivers to rest, a maintenance workshop, restaurants, administrative buildings, prayer rooms, truck maintenance workshops, driver training centres, clinics, pharmacies, exchange centres, a laundry room, and other support services and facilities related to the safety and well-being of truck and heavy vehicle drivers.