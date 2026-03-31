Dubai Investments has broken ground on the Al Vista mixed-use development in Meydan Horizon, Dubai, the company said in a press statement.

The project is being developed through its wholly owned subsidiary Dubai Investments Real Estate, which has awarded the main construction contract to Hourie Paramount, a joint venture between Lebanon-based AR Hourie Entreprises and Dubai-based Paramount International Contracting.

The JV is also the main contractor for Dubai Investments’ Asayel Avenue project in Mirdif Hills master development.

The Al Vista scheme includes a 39-storey residential tower comprising 312 apartments, with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, and a 19-storey commercial tower offering about 120,000 square feet (sq. ft.) of shell-and-core office space, supported by retail elements.

The project cost wasn't disclosed but the statement said construction is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2028.

Last week, DFM-listed Dubai Investments said construction activity is continuing across its real estate projects in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah in line with planned handover schedule.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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