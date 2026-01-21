Dubai-based Sobha Realty said total property sales reached 30 billion UAE dirhams ($8.17 billion), a 30 percent year-on-year surge, in 2025, supported by new masterplan developments and international expansion.

The growth reflects sustained momentum in the UAE’s luxury real estate market and the strength of a diversified portfolio, the developer said in a statement.

A significant portion of the sales came from the company’s expanding footprint in Umm Al Quwain (UAQ), with AED 8 billion in sales from Downtown UAQ and Sobha Siniya Island.

The company launched four masterplans, Sobha Solis, Downtown UAQ | Sobha Realty, Sobha Central and Sobha SkyParks, bringing its UAE portfolio to 14 developments, comprising 12 in Dubai and two in Umm Al Quwain, said Sobha Group Chairman Ravi Menon.

Each new project is helping strengthen the company’s role in shaping the future of urban living in the UAE, he added.

Last year, Sobha Realty expanded into the United States and Australia by opening regional offices and acquiring land in Texas in the US, and Queensland and Sydney in Australia.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

