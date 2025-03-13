DP World has increased its capital expenditure budget for 2025 by 14 percent year-on-year at nearly $2.5 billion, the company said in its 2024 financial statement released on Thursday.



The funds will be invested mainly in Jebel Ali (UAE), Drydocks World and Jebel Ali Freezone (UAE), Tuna Tekra (India), London Gateway (UK), Ndayane (Senegal) and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).



Capital expenditure reached $2.2 billion in 2024, which was invested across the existing portfolio, compared to $2.1 billion in 2023.



The company spent $1.4 billion last year in the Middle East, Europe and Africa region, the statement added.

