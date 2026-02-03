DMCC, a free zone and commodity trading hub, and Sweid & Sweid, a Dubai-based developer, have announced a new mixed-use development in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT).

The project will be developed on a portion of the existing Lake D, with the majority of the lake retained as a defining feature of the community, DMCC said in a statement.

The development will be anchored by a 22,000-square-foot ( sq ft) supermarket, with additional amenities including medical facilities, lifestyle retail, rooftop Padel courts, and outdoor areas.

BAY360 will also feature an underground car park with 300 spaces, the statement said.

DMCC and Sweid & Sweid will also work to deliver a series of enhancements around Lake D to improve connectivity and accessibility across JLT.

A redesigned pedestrian avenue will create a direct route from the metro station to the far side of the lake, strengthening links between clusters and improving access to the JLT Park. Upgraded lake edges will introduce more greenery, seating and walkways.

BAY360 is Sweid & Sweid's third project in JLT, following the completion of the Banyan Tree Residences and Sweid One, said Managing Partner Maher Sweid.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027, he said.

The project's cost was not disclosed.

