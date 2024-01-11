Khasab: Dibba-Lima-Khasab Road Project is one of the key strategic projects awarded and supervised by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

Yousef bin Abdullah Al Mejaini, Assistant Director General for Projects and Maintenance at the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said that the total length of the project is 70km comprising several parts. The first of which is for a length of 19km from the Wilayat of Khasab to Niyabat of Lima.

The second part is for 8km for upgrading the efficiency of existing roads and the third part is for 43km from the Niyabat of Lima to the Wilayat of Dibba, he added.

The project accommodates 300 box culverts and 11 bridges and the width of each lane is 3.6 metres in addition to the road shoulders.

He said that the period for completion of the project is 42 months in addition to 90 days for mobilisation. The plan is to build a road that remains open for traffic under all-weather conditions.

