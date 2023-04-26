Dubai-based Danube Properties on Tuesday launched Fashionz luxury tower in partnership with FashionTV.

Located in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), the 65-floor tower will have over 700 apartments.

In February, the developer launched 2.05 billion UAE dirhams ($558.22 million) Viewz with Aston Martin furnishings as its first branded residential project in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT).

The cost of Fashionz and construction timelines were not given.

Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Properties, said the company wanted to bring glamour and luxury fashion into real estate to establish an ultra-fashionable residential tower.

The tower will have over 40 facilities and amenities, including a Zumba and dance studio, meditation zone, trampoline park, fashion ramp, padel court, gazebo, skating rink, fashion school, outdoor cinema, a Japanese garden, a business centre, among others.

Danube launched five projects last year – Pearlz, Gemz, Opalz, Petalz, and Elitz – with 2,099 residential units with a development value exceeding AED2.05 billion.

Real estate agents told Zawya Projects earlier that the tower was expected to be completed by January 2027.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)