Danish shipping group Maersk has opened its largest logistics park in the Middle East at Jeddah Islamic Port in collaboration with the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani).

The 225,000 square metres (sqm) Maersk Logistics Park, built at the cost of $250 million, is the largest single-site logistics and services facility in the Middle East, the company claimed in a press statement.

The logistics park will provide highly efficient logistics services to support the movement of trade and export to foreign markets and enhance the work of supply chains and logistics, Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and chairman of Mawani Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser said.

The logistics park will offer integrated logistics solutions under one roof, providing multi-modal connectivity between ocean, land and air transport, warehousing solutions catering to B2B and e-commerce requirements, temperature-controlled warehousing and custom-bonded setup.

The park is designed for various industries and verticals, including FMCG, frozen food, automotive, retail and lifestyle, petrochemicals, electronics and pharmaceuticals. It will also offer distribution solutions, including first- and last-mile deliveries, as well as customs clearances, visibility solutions and a control tower.

The facility will draw up to 70 percent of its electricity from 32,000 solar panels installed over 64,000 sqm on the rooftop. The park will use electric equipment and electric trucks within the facility and has low electricity-consumption LED lighting optimised with light sensors.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

