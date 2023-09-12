PHOTO
Dubai-headquartered DAMAC Properties has launched Volta, a new fitness-inspired luxury residential development on Sheikh Zayed Road.
The design and its amenities provided in the 60-floor tower will promote an active lifestyle for all its residents, the developer said in a statement.
The cost of the project or construction timelines were not given.
Earlier in August, DAMAC launched Golf Greens, a premium residential project nestled within the DAMAC Hills.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
