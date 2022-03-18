Damac Properties has announced the successful completion of roof slab concrete works for Zada Tower, a 26-storey building located in Business Bay.

While the balance superstructure works including the top roof and parapet were slated for completion in March 2022, the developer completed them ahead of schedule in December last year, said a statement from Damac.

Approximately 23,910 cu m of concrete and 4,402 tonnes of steel were used to complete the superstructure works, and 580,840 man-hours were so far invested into construction works.

Strategically located within a master-planned community in Business Bay, Zada offers world-class amenities such as a swimming pool, a children’s playground and a fitness centre, among others, stated the developer.

Owing to its location in one of Dubai’s most buzzing neighbourhoods, residents will be close to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences in their vicinity.

In October 2020, Damac awarded Trans Emirates Contracting, a contract worth AED181 million ( ) to start main construction work of Zada Tower.

"The milestone achievement and quick turnaround time on the project is a testament to Damac's perseverance and commitment to deliver projects ahead of schedule, despite the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic," remarked Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President at Damac.

Zada’s milestone achievement coincides with a property market rebound currently taking place in Dubai. The real estate sector has witnessed an exceptional growth in sales transactions in terms of volume and value in the past few months, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

