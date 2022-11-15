Schneider Electric has signed Memoranda of Understanding with Egyptian contractors and developers on the side lines of COP27 in Sharm El- Sheikh to deploy smart solutions based on its EcoStruxure and Aveva platforms across their projects.

The MoU with REDCON covers early-stage involvement by Schneider Electric to enable the contractor integrate sustainability into engineering and construction processes.

A second MOU with REDCON’s subsidiary, REDCON for Offices and Commercial Centres, covers the use of BMI 6D model in the company’s flagship ‘Golden Gate’ project. The developer is working to implement green standards in ‘Golden Gate’ whilst adhering to the EDGE Certification, a green building rating system endorsed by the IFC and recognised in more than 130 countries.

The MoU with GV Developments covers the implementation of smart energy management solutions for the developer’s mega projects, mainly Katameya Residence, White Sand Compound in the North Coast and the Tarboul Industrial City project. As part of the MoU, TAQA Arabia will provide integrated solutions within the first phase of the industrial city project with regard to gas, electricity networks and water desalination.

Schneider Electric also signed a pre-award agreement with developer Paragon Real Estate Development to supply smart building and energy management technologies for Paragon 1 commercial project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

