The MarQ Communities announced the launch of its new shopping mall project ‘Marquette’ and a new residential project ‘The Wonder MarQ’ during Cityscape Egypt.

Previously announced projects include The MarQVille project, which comprises of villas, The WaterMarQ project, which is an waterfront villa project and The MarQ Gardens project, an upscale villa project with villas with hotel services.

Amr Badr, Chairman and CEO of The MarQ Communities, said the company has budgeted 1.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($39 million) for construction this year, adding that it intends to invest up to EGP2 billion ($65 million) in 2023 and 2024.

The WaterMarQ and The MarQ Gardens projects are scheduled to be delivered during 2024, he added.

(1 US Dollar = 30.90 Egyptian Pounds)

