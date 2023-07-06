Cemex UAE has signed a cooperation agreement with Concrete Industries Complex (CIC), an affiliate of ASGC Construction Group.

CIC combines Emirate Beton (EB), Hard Precast Building Systems (HPBS) and Hard Block Factory (HBF) subsidiaries of ASGC.

Cemex said in a statement that the partnership aims at providing more sustainable solutions for the construction industry in the UAE by reducing carbon emissions and improving the overall environmental impact of construction projects.

Cemex UAE will supply low-carbon materials, such as Vertua Cement, Microsilica, GGBS, and Admixtures to CIC, which will use the low-carbon materials to reduce CO2 in the products supplied to its customers.

"We are excited to partner with CIC – EB, HBF, HPBS and offer more sustainable solutions for the construction industry in the UAE," said Rafael Villalona, Cemex UAE Country Director. "Partnerships are an integral pillar of our Climate Action Programme, Future in Action, where we believe in the value of joining forces for a better tomorrow. "

"We are committed to providing sustainable solutions to our customers and reducing our carbon footprint," added Osama Hamad, Group General Manager of CIC – EB, HBF, HPBS. "Facing Climate Change is all about collaborative work and that’s why partnering with Cemex UAE allows us to take a step forward in achieving our sustainability goals and offering our customers more viable options."

