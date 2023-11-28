The 44th edition of Big 5 Global, supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, will bring together global leaders in construction, industry professionals, regulators, and innovators from 4 to 7 December 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Together, they will provide a comprehensive perspective on steering the construction sector towards a sustainable future.

"In 2023, Big 5 Global empowers thought leadership discussions to actively shape initiatives that will transform the construction industry," said Josine Heijmans, Vice President – Construction at dmg events, the event organisers.

"It comes against the vibrant backdrop of the UAE's 'Year of Sustainability' which underscores the nation's dedication to promoting global collaboration in the pursuit of climate action as well as COP28," she stated.

At the event, which will bring together the entire construction value chain, the high-level content programme promoting thought leadership sessions and practical talks across four days will encompass Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit, Big 5 FutureTech Summit, CPD-certified Big 5 Talks and Everything Architecture. Together, the programme will feature 230+ speakers across 130+ sessions from around the world.

The invite-only Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit serves as an exclusive platform that facilitates collaboration between the public and private sectors, she stated.

On December 5, the summit, focusing on the themes of leadership, decarbonisation, collaboration, next generation, and defining project success, will be a transformative force empowering the future of construction.

At the event, Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, former Minister of Climate Change & Environment in the UAE, will outline key strategies for a sustainable construction future.

Some of the other high-profile speakers include Dr Ali Al Jassim, Chairman of Emirates Green Building Council; Engineer Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of Buildings Regulation & Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality; Dr Antonio Nanni, President of American Concrete Institute; Ibrahim Al Ghamdi, Board Member & Chief Sustainability Officer, at Albawani Holding and Alaa Abu Siam, the CEO of Middle East & South Asia, Egis.

"As the race to net zero heats up amidst a global shift towards a unified green transition, it becomes imperative for the industry to establish an empowering work environment that attracts the younger generation," said Kathleen McGrail, Managing Director for WSP Middle East’s Advisory Services business and speaker at Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit.

"At Big 5 Global Leaders’ Summit, I am eager to delve into dialogues on making construction and engineering more attractive for future generations of construction professionals and leaders,” she stated.

During the invite-only Big 5 FutureTech Summit taking place on December 6, attendees will hear from global experts on how to embrace the changes brought by technology and digitalisation on planned and future projects as they collaborate towards Construction 5.0.

One of the opening sessions will feature Engineer Abdulrahman Alkholy, Senior Principal Engineer - Project Planning & Design Department at the UAE’s Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, who will outline the major achievements around the ministry's digital transformation journey.

Leaders and experts such as Abdulqader Attia, Advanced Manufacturing Lead, Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park; Ayman Mohammed, Head of Future Foresight Committee, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality; and Mohamed Abdelrahman, BIM Director, Red Sea Global, among others, will also speak at the summit.

Running throughout the four days of Big 5 Global, the free-to-attend Big 5 Talks will host a series of discussions providing invaluable insights under ten streams: Concrete, Facades, Facilities Management, Geotechnical, HVAC & MEP, Offsite & Modular, Project Management, Solar, Technology and Urban Design & Landscape.

On December 7, Big 5 Global will bring together architects, designers, urban planners and AI experts at Everything Architecture, where discussions will circle around three key themes: biophilic urbanism, carbon-neutral design and the impact of AI on architecture.

"This year at Big 5 Global, architects will converge to highlight the critical role they play in creating net-zero buildings and urban areas that embrace sustainable design. This means integrating local expertise with global knowledge in an inclusive, empowering manner," remarked Muyiwa Oki, the President of Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

"I'm excited to be giving the keynote address at Everything Architecture, where we'll delve into the importance of adapting to a changing world, harnessing the power of AI, and bringing nature back into our cities," said Oki.

According to the organisers, 70% of the speakers at Big 5 Global are speaking for the first time.

The programme features government and public sector speakers from Dubai Municipality, Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal), Dubai Development Authority, Roads & Transport Authority Dubai, Abu Dhabi City Municipality, among others.

This year, the event also has a new feature, Big 5 Impact Trail, which aims to make a positive impact by supporting participating companies in their journey to promote eco-friendly construction products and solutions, they stated.

Recognising innovation, sustainable development, technology and digital achievements, the event also celebrates the 3rd edition of Big 5 Global Impact Awards this year, where 100 finalists across 19 progressive categories will battle for the winning trophy.

Commenting on the awards, Engineer Fakher AlShawaf, Group CEO, Albawani, Gold Sponsor of the event, said: "Albawani is dedicated to driving sustainable practices within the construction industry, and our participation in Big 5 Global Impact Awards reflects our unwavering dedication to this mission."

"As a global organisation, we are proud to be a part of this event celebrating impact in construction, and we can't wait to see the incredible contributions that will be honoured," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

