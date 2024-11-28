Bapco Refining has launched the tender process for the upgradation of the South-East Wing of Awali Hospital in Bahrain.

The project aims to modernise the facility with new patient rooms, delivery rooms, and wards as part of a broader plan to enhance healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The tender was issued on 14 November 2024, with bids due by 12 December 2024.

"Contract award is expected in late March 2025, and project completion is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026," a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects. He said his estimate of the project cost is $50 million.

The project involves demolition of existing South-East wing and construction of new patient rooms, delivery rooms and wards. Once completed, the upgraded wing will support the Royal Intensive Care Unit and integrate with the planned expansion of Awali Hospital.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

