Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amena bint Ahmed Al Romaihi inspected the Salman city within the follow-up program for implementing projects in cities housing.

Al Romaihi affirmed that the projects in Salman City are accelerating to their completion phase with the aim of speeding up the delivery of units and apartments to the citizens benefiting from the project.

“Salman City is currently witnessing the implementation of 303 housing units and more than 1,300 ownership apartments, in addition to preparing housing plots and providing them with infrastructure services to make them ready for construction,” she said.

The minister highlighted that the most prominent characteristic of the projects is the use of modern building models whether in houses or apartments, according to the sixth generation of residential buildings and the interior model of the apartments were designed based on studies and citizens wishes were taken into consideration.

She reviewed the service projects that will be implemented in the city that will which include 9 mosques, 4 kindergartens, 3 schools, central park, Civil defense, police station, health center, communication towers, coast guard points and towers.

Al Romaihi confirmed that the completion rates in Salman City is accompanied by the progress of the implementation of projects in other housing cities such as East Sitra, East Hidd and Khalifa City as the ministry seeks to adhere to the timetables for the implementation of its projects.

