The first phase of construction of East Sitra City, a public housing mega-project in Bahrain, which was started in 2020 for 1077 housing units, has achieved a 28% completion. “We expect the current phase to complete during the second half of 2023,” said Ibrahim bin Hassan Al Hawaj, the Minister of Works, and Amna bint Ahmed Al Romaihi, the Housing and Urban Planning Minister.

They were paying a visit to the city of East Sitra to inspect the work progress. Reviewing the work progress, the ministers also stressed the need for closer cooperation and coordination in implementing development projects in the Kingdom, especially in the housing sector. Works Minister said they completed detailed designs for the project awarded earlier this year by the tender board for BD424,000. The project will have two phases, the first of which aims to link the city to the surrounding road network through two sea bridges, one in the northwest and the other in the southwest.

A four-lane road will connect the project to its street. The first phase includes Sheikh Salman bin Ahmed AlFateh Street rehabilitation over two kilometres. The second phase includes linking the housing project with the road network by creating a street with three lanes in each direction. Works Minister said they are currently studying a project to build a sewage water transmission line from the city of East Sitra to Sitra North Sewage Treatment Plant.

The ministry is also working on a project to build a conveyor line for treated sewage water from Sitra North Sewage Treatment Plant to East Sitra City. On the work progress, the ministers said they had completed more than 14 kilometres of sewage lines, 4 kilometres of rainwater drainage network lines, more than 2 kilometres of water lines, and the installation of more than 1 kilometre of sidewalks so far. The general plan of East Sitra includes all educational, health, commercial and social services and facilities, said the Housing minister.

“Schools, kindergartens, nurseries, 36 bus stops, a gas station, a centre for police and firefighters, main power stations, a water station, 24 parks and play areas are part of the project,” said Amna bint Ahmed Al-Rumaihi. The city will also have 13 Houses of worship, a health centre, a social and development centre for children, a ballroom, 16 commercial centres, a post office, and 11 communication towers.

