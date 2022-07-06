Bahrain - Diyar Al Muharraq, the leading real estate development company in Bahrain, has begun construction work on Jeewan’s community centre, which is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

Sarab Contracting is the main contractor while Arab Architects is the lead consultant to oversee the project.

The community center, which will be built on an area spanning over 5,000 sqm, aims to meet the various needs of residents and visitors alike.

On completion, the community centre will boast a promenade, recreational spaces and commercial units that will meet the needs of residents of Jeewan as well as neighbouring communities within its integrated city.

In addition to a children’s play area, outdoor spaces suitable for social activities, as well as landscaped gardens, the space will include a retail shopping area, an ATM, and more than thirty parking spaces, it added.

On the project work, CEO Engineer Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi said: "As per our ethos of social sustainability at Diyar Al Muharraq, we are committed to offering a fully integrated experience throughout all of our projects, aiming to provide both visitors and residents with various amenities that meet their daily lifestyle needs."

"The Jeewan center, will be a key addition to our lineup of facilities as it will provide a shared space where the community can come together and enjoy outdoor activities, encouraging them to lead a healthy and active lifestyle," he stated.

"We look forward to the completion of all works, which will be delivered up to the highest international standards and in accordance to the set schedule," he added.

Diyar Al Muharraq is one of the largest integrated cities in the kingdom offering a variety of housing solutions and a luxurious modern lifestyle, all while persevering the traditional family values of the Bahraini community.

It offers a balanced mix of residential, commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities that encompass a smart, self-contained, futuristic model city, it added.

