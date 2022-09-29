Bahrain's Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning has invited bids from qualified consultants to provide contract management and site supervision consultancy services for a major residential project being developed in the kingdom.

In its tender notification, the ministry said the winning bidder will be responsible for the contract management and site supervision of a total of 284 housing units coming up in East Hidd Village A2, C1 & C2 on plots 5,6, 11 and 14.

Only qualified engineering consultants with Category ‘A’ licensed with the Council for Regulating the Practice of Engineering Professions (CRPEP), Kingdom of Bahrain, will be able to participate in this tender, it stated.

As per the ministry notification, it will undergo a two-envelope opening tender procedure where in the Qualification and Technical proposal will be opened first followed by the financial proposal.

Only those suppliers who had passed the qualification process will be evaluated with their technical proposal. And later it will be the turn of the suppliers who passed the technical evaluation bid, it stated.

The last date for sending the bids has been set at October 26, it added.

