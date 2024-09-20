Bahrain's Ministry of Works (MOW) has announced that it has received five bids for the consultancy engineering services tender aimed at widening and upgrading the National Charter Highway.

The selected consultant will be responsible for conducting comprehensive technical feasibility studies, developing concept and preliminary designs, preparing detailed designs, and providing tender assistance to MOW for the highway's expansion and the improvement of associated secondary roads.

The scope of work includes widening the National Charter Highway to ensure a 4-lane dual carriageway, improving accessibility to adjacent areas, constructing grade separators at three major junctions to ensure free-flow traffic in key directions, and building a new footbridge.

The bids received for the project are as follows:

AECOM Middle East Limited–1.28 million Bahraini dinars ($3.4 million) Dar SSH International Engineering Consultants – BHD 858,983 ($2.3 million) Consulting Engineers Group– BHD 955,757 ($2.5 million) Egis International – BHD 997,900 ($2.7 million) Parsons Global Services – BHD 1.05 million ($2.8 million)

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.