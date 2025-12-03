Bahrain - Leading Bahraini developer Naseej has appointed DG Jones and Partners as the quantity surveying consultant for the infrastructure of its new project, Amwaj Avenue.

An international construction consultancy based in Virginia, DG Jones and Partners provides a comprehensive suite of integrated services - From the beginning to the end of the built asset lifecycle – from strategic definition, design and construction to handover and in-use management.

As per the deal, it will be responsible for preparing and analysing quantities and preliminary cost estimates for the project’s infrastructure components

The agreement was signed by Amin Al Arrayed, Chief Executive Officer of Naseej, and Christian Bou Joudeh, a senior executive of DG Jones and Partners, at the Naseej pavilion on the sidelines of the fourth edition of Cityscape Bahrain 2025, held at Exhibition World Bahrain.

The scope of work for DG Jones and Partners includes ensuring cost accuracy and high-quality execution in accordance with the highest approved technical and engineering standards.

It will also support the company in issuing construction tenders and overseeing the work stages leading up to the appointment of the main infrastructure contractor, which is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

