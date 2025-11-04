Bahrain's government procurement regulator, the Tender Board, announced at the Gateway Gulf 2025 investment forum that government tenders worth $3 billion (BD1.155bn) have been awarded during the first nine months of 2025.

The total contracts awarded between January and September 2025 amounted to 1,538 tenders across five major sectors, highlighting the kingdom’s continued commitment to economic growth and infrastructure development.

The largest contributor by value was the ‘Services, Tenders (Auctions), and Investment’ sector, which alone accounted for approximately $1.1bn (BD424 million) worth of contracts. This was followed by the ‘Construction and Engineering Consultancy’ sector, with contracts valued at approximately $835m (BD322m), reflecting ongoing major infrastructure and real estate projects across the kingdom.

The oil sector generated significant contracts valued at approximately $460m (BD177.5m).

Furthermore, the aviation sector awarded contracts valued at approximately $353m (BD136m), underscoring the strategic importance of Bahrain International Airport and related logistics services.

The ‘Materials and Equipment’ sector rounded out the key contributors with contracts valued at approximately $249m (BD96m).

Commenting on the significant achievement, Tender Board secretary-general Jamal Al Alawi said, “The awarding of government contracts valued at $3bn over the first nine months of 2025 reflects the Tender Board’s mandate to maintain efficient, high-volume procurement in line with government financial plans.”

He added: “These 1,538 contracts – spanning diverse sectors from services to construction and energy – underscore the government’s dedication to transparency and providing competitive opportunities. Our priority remains to further strengthen the domestic business environment and attract sustainable international vendors through fair and efficient procurement processes.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).