Bahrain Airport Company, the owner-operator of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), received four bids for its Request for Proposals tender for loan financing for Cargo Express Village project.

Four bids of 10 million Bahraini dinars ($97 million) each were received from Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, National Bank of Bahrain, Kuwait Finance House - Bahrain, ahli united bank, according to a Bahrain tender board statement dated 7 November 2022.

The foundation for the project, located north of the airport’s runway, was laid in June 2022, according to a BAC press statement. Cebarco Bahrain is the main contractor for the logistics hub, which will span an area of 25,000 square metres and include warehouses, aircraft aprons, outlets, and infrastructure capable of handling anticipated growth in air freight and e-commerce.

BAC had signed a 10-year agreement with global logistics giant, FedEx Express, allocating 9,000 sqm to it for the operation of a 5,000 sqm warehouse and a 4,000 sqm open area, which will be handed over in the third quarter of 2023.

French engineering consultant Egis was appointed in November 2018 to supervise the design and construction of the project.

