Bahrain Logistics Zone, which is regulated and managed by the Ports and Maritime Affairs at the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, has signed a contract with Al Daaysi Holding for renting of over 8,400 sq m plot within the key development, reported BNA.

A leading Bahraini family company supporting food security in the kingdom, Al Daaysi Holding said the land will be used to build and operate an integrated logistics centre specialising in logistics operations for fast-moving goods (FMCG), like refrigerated and frozen goods, and other related services.

The contract was signed by Bader Al Mahmood, the Undersecretary of Ports and Maritime Affairs in the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, and Isa Al Daaysi, the CEO of Al Daaysi Holding.

"The ministry is looking forward to this partnership and what it will achieve in providing logistical solutions that meet the needs of local and global commercial companies and how it’ll contribute to providing more qualitative opportunities for citizens and support the position of Bahrain as an important logistics centre in the region," stated Al Mahmood.

Al Daaysi said the group believes in the importance of the logistics sector and its role in driving economic growth in Bahrain, as this partnership constitutes a qualitative strategic step towards strengthening the company’s capabilities in this field.

"This partnership will contribute to increasing re-exports from Bahrain to countries in Africa and the Middle East and raise the strategic stock of food security for the Kingdom, in a way that supports local consumption," he added.

