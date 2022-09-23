Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) has received seven bids for tender inviting proposals from consultants to provide feasibility study for the use of the emergency runway at Bahrain International Airport (BIA).

The Request for Proposals (RFP) was issued on 26 December 2021 with a submission deadline of 9 February 2022.

The lowest bid at 72,380 Bahraini dinars ($192,030.65) was submitted by local company Dheya Tawfiqi Engineering Consultancy Bureau while France-based Egis submitted the highest bid at 205,150 dinars ($544,281), the notice posted on Tender Board’s website said.

The other bidders were Netherlands-based TO70 ($263,348); Sweden’s LFV Aviation Consulting ($261,859.98); Kuwait’s Raith Engineering and Manufacturing Company ($409,854); Consolidated Engineering Company Khatib & Alami Foreign Branch Company ($288,629.66) and France’s Setec International ($401,676.50).

In January 2022, Zawya Projects had reported that the project is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

