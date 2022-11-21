Iraq’s capital Baghdad will focus on the execution of infrastructure projects during the next fiscal year including schools and hospitals, its Governor has said.

Budget allocations in 2023 for the country’s governorates will be dedicated mainly to infrastructure projects in the capital as some of them are under way, Mohammed Al-Atta said, quoting by Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi publications.

Atta said key projects comprise the construction of nearly 400 schools, adding that some of them have been completed.

“We have met with Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani and discuss budget allocations for the capital to allow us to pursue those projects,” Atta said.

He said the discussions focused on “increasing allocations for Baghdad to complete unfinished projects and start new projects covering hospitals and sewage networks.

“We have launched a study on some projects in order to reduce their costs, mainly stalled projects due to lack of funds and other reasons,” Atta said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)