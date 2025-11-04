Khasab – Musandam’s governor, Sayyid Ibrahim bin Said al Busaidi, said that Khasab Airport is in its early planning phase and will be part of a broader development drive that includes new hotels, ports, and infrastructure projects across the governorate.

Busaidi said that Musandam’s development strategy, launched under the Ninth Five-Year Plan (2015–2020) and continuing through the Tenth Plan (2021–2025), focuses on strengthening key sectors including logistics, health, education, environment, and tourism. Most projects approved under these plans have been completed, with the remainder scheduled for the Eleventh Plan (2026–2030).

He said the governorate aims to reinforce its logistics network to improve the transport of goods and facilitate internal and external movement, given its unique geography. Fishing harbours have been added in Bukha, while maintenance work has been carried out on the central port. The government is also studying investment options to transform Khasab Port into a commercial hub, alongside upgrades to the harbours in Lima and Kumzar. Waterfront developments are also under way in major population centres.

A government investment of around RO40mn has been made in Dibba Port, which is now 95% complete and expected to open by year-end. Work is also progressing on urban development projects in coastal villages, some of which will be included in the next five-year plan.

Road connectivity across Musandam is advancing steadily, with the Sultan Faisal bin Turki Road 56% complete at a cost of RO152mn. Plans are being prepared to upgrade the Khasab–Bukha road, while over 120km of internal roads are being paved to improve access in residential areas. These developments include public parks, waterfronts, and facilities for small and medium-sized enterprises.

On tourism, Busaidi said construction of three new hotels will begin soon in Khasab and Dibba. Several plots in Khasab and Madha are being offered for tourism investment, and one new tourism project is set to open next year. The governorate is also promoting agritourism by encouraging citizens to develop farms and coastal promenades.

In education, new schools have been established and others renovated, with additional classrooms being added in high-density areas. The governor expects the education sector to be fully strengthened by the 2026/2027 academic year. The main campus of the University of Technology and Applied Sciences in Musandam is in its final tendering stage, with the project expected to begin construction soon.

In healthcare, the Khasab referral hospital is scheduled to open early next year, while new health facilities are being set up in Madha and Kumzar. Most existing health facilities are also under maintenance.

A real estate development project has been approved in partnership with Musandam Construction Company to introduce new housing models. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources has allocated land for agricultural expansion and aquaculture investments, with contracts signed for two fish farming projects and a dam in Lima for flood protection.

Busaidi added that the Musandam branch of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry plans to establish an exhibition and conference centre in Khasab to host cultural and commercial events in the near future.

