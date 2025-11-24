MUSCAT: In Sultan Haitham City, Oman Vision 2040 is taking shape in tangible ways, projecting a digital future grounded in innovation and responsibility. Al Siyabi International Group laid the foundation stone for a pioneering healthcare project—the first of its kind in the Gulf region. The project introduces a hospital built on a unique model of partnership between the medical and urban development sectors, and between physicians and investors. With an estimated cost of RO 30 million, the hospital is designed according to state-of-the-art construction methods and equipped with the latest medical technologies, marking a milestone in the healthcare landscape of Oman and the wider region.

Coming up in Al Wafaa District — the first neighbourhood established in Sultan Haitham City — the project sits close to major roads for ease of access. It is the result of an extensive feasibility study conducted by the group in collaboration with specialised international experts, ensuring it meets the growing demand for advanced medical services in the Sultanate of Oman.

The hospital is based on a forward-looking concept that introduces a new dimension to investment in the healthcare sector -one rooted in partnership, ownership and collaborative administration. It reflects a new generation of projects that blend architectural precision with a deep human understanding of well-being. The investment model allows physicians to become true owners and administrative partners within the system. Each specialist can acquire a private clinic within a total of 130 clinics housed in a contemporary building that also includes 160 patient beds designed to meet global health standards. Through this ownership structure, each clinic owner automatically becomes a member of the hospital’s general assembly, granting physicians an influential voice in strategic decision-making and fostering long-term loyalty and partnership between doctors and the institution.

Yet at the heart of this ambitious project remains the patient and their family. The hospital’s interior design embraces a “healing through nature” philosophy that extends beyond landscaped gardens and an artificial lake. Every patient bed is oriented toward natural views, advanced sound-insulation guarantees a serene environment, and meals inspired by Omani and international cuisine are crafted to offer both nourishment and psychological comfort. “Hospitals have long been associated with fear and anxiety,” says Shaikh Salim bin Ali al Siyabi, Chairman of the Group. “We want them to become spaces of reassurance and hope. Every detail here was designed around a triad of psychological comfort, privacy, and quality service, creating a holistic healing experience”.

