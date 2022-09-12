Egypt’s Archplan Developments has completed 60 percent of its 300-million Egyptian pound ($16 million) ‘Il Cuore Verde’ commercial project in the New Administrative Capital, a top company official said.

Shadi Al-Zeini, member of the Board of Directors, told Zawya Projects that the seven-storey project, spread over an area of ​​3,400 square metres, includes 110 commercial units.

"In October, the project's external structure will be completed. The entire project is expected to be completed in 2026," he said.

Al-Zeini said the project is the first building in the Middle East to incorporate the concept of ​​urban forest in partnership with the Italian architect Stefano Boeri, who pioneered the concept in 2014 with the Bosco Verticale project in Milan, Italy.

CEO Ahmed Ayman Ashour said Il Cuore Verde’s sustainability elements are enhanced by solar-powered lighting and smart control of lighting and heat to reduce electricity consumption and carbon emissions.

He added that sister company Archplan Engineering Consultants was involved in the design of New Administrative Capital’s master plan incorporating green and smart concepts.

(1 US Dollar = 19.35 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

