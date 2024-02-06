Algeria has approved plans to build 5 free trade zones which will be dedicated for expanding investment and commercial exchanges with West Africa, newspapers in the North African Arab country have said.

Alwast and other dailies quoted Algerian Trade and Export Promotion Minister Tayeb Zitouni as saying during a weekend visit to the project site for one zone in the Western Tindouf Province.

“This zone is one of 5 free trade zones which will be set up in West and South Algeria…their main purpose is to develop exchanges with West Africa,” he said.

Zitouni said Tindouf zone is expected to cost around 3.6 billion Algerian dinars ($27 million).

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

