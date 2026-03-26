ADX-listed developer Aldar Properties has 172 active tenders worth more than 30 billion UAE dirhams ($8.2 billion) across its development portfolio, the company said on Thursday highlighting a strong pipeline of new opportunities as construction activity continues across projects in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

The company said on Thursday that three new construction sites were activated in March, while development contracts worth AED 4.7 billion ($1.3 billion) have been awarded since the start of 2026, including AED 1.8 billion ($490 million) awarded to five UAE-based contractors.

Through the contracts awarded this year, about AED 1.78 billion ($485 million) will be recirculated into the local economy under the UAE’s National In-Country Value (ICV) programme, it said.

More than 3,500 unit handovers planned in 2026

Aldar said it remains on track to deliver more than 3,500 residential units in 2026, completing 1,075 homes since the start of the year, including 550 units delivered in March alone.

New communities in the pipeline include the first phase of Yas Park Place in North Yas, scheduled for launch in April.

The company said construction is advancing in line with planned timelines across 141 active sites, supported by a diversified local contractor and supplier network and in-country procurement that reduces exposure to external supply-chain risks and supports operational continuity.

During March, Aldar paid AED 1.55 billion ($422 million) to contractors for ongoing works, while construction teams completed about 30 million working hours, representing a 20 percent increase compared with March 2025.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar, said: “The swift and proactive response of the UAE’s leadership to protect our nation and support its people has allowed us to continue operating our business without interruption and serving our customers safely.

Backlog and liquidity

The company said total revenue backlog across Aldar and government-related projects stood at about AED 167 billion ($45.5 billion) at the end of 2025, while available liquidity exceeds AED 30 billion ($8.2 billion), providing flexibility to continue development programmes and pursue new investments.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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