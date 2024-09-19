Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), the world’s largest smelter on one site, has announced that the board members have given the go-ahead for the Lines 4-5 Creep Up Project at a capital expenditure of $30 million.

Once completed, it will enhance Alba’s metal production by an additional 8,000 metric tonnes per year.

The announcement came during the third quarterly Board of Directors’ meeting today (September 18), said Alba in its report.

Presiding over the meeting, Chairman of the Board Khalid Al Rumaihi first welcomed the recently announced partnership with Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden), marking the initiation of due diligence for a potential business combination involving segments of Maaden’s aluminium strategic business unit.

He also emphasised the company's dedication to operational excellence and cost efficiency amid the volatile economic landscape and expressed confidence for a strong finish to the year, it stated.

He also welcomed Hisham Al Kooheji as the new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to the C-Suite of Alba and wished him all success in his new role.

At the meeting, CEO Ali Al Baqali said: "As we continue to position Alba at the forefront of the global aluminium industry, I am delighted to welcome Al Kooheji to our Executive team as Chief Marketing Officer. His expertise and strategic vision will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in driving our growth and market leadership."

During the meeting, the Board reviewed and approved the minutes of the meeting held last month and received comprehensive updates from the Executive and ESG Committee, Board Audit Committee, and Nomination, Remuneration, and Corporate Governance Committee on strategic matters to include progress of Power Station 5 (PS5) Block 4 Project, the Company’s operational, financial and sales performance to-date, the ongoing feasibility study for the New Replacement Line (Class 3), Pillar Two and Bahrain Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax, amongst others, said the report from Alba.

Al Rumaihi later inaugurated the new Data Command Centre by welcoming members of the Board. The Data Command Centre, a state-of-the-art facility, will serve as a centralised hub for overseeing and managing Alba’s operations.

On the importance of Alba's Data Command Centre, the Chairman said: "Our Data Command Centre will empower us to monitor, control, and coordinate our activities with unprecedented precision, enabling us to navigate challenges with agility. As we enter the final quarter of 2024, we look forward to celebrating the successful commercial operation of Power Station 5 Block 4 Project."-TradeArabia News Service

