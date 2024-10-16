Bahrain - Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), the world’s largest smelter on one site, has renewed its long-term agreement with Alcoa Corporation to secure a stable supply of alumina.

Under the terms of the agreement, Alcoa will supply up to 16.5 million tonnes of smelter grade alumina to Alba over a 10-year period, commencing in 2026.

Alba CEO Ali Al Baqali emphasised the significance of this contract extension, stating: “Our long-standing partnership with Alcoa is a testament to our shared commitment to sustainability and mutual growth. This agreement not only guarantees a steady supply of alumina for our operations but also reinforces our position as a key player in the global aluminium market.”

Alcoa president and CEO William Oplinger stated: “By securing this contract extension with Alba, Alcoa further strengthens its position as the premier global alumina supplier, while continuing to provide strategic support to one of the world’s largest aluminium producers.”

