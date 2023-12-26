Oman has awarded a major contract worth RO151 million ($392 million) to Al Sarooj Construction Company for the design and implementation of Diba-Lima-Khasab road and also the road link to Musandam Governorate’s Lima district.

The 70-km-long road will link the Wilayats of Diba and Khasab via Lima, reported Oman News Agency. The project is set for completion in 2027.

The agreement was signed by Engineer Said Hamoud Al Ma’awali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, and Ghazi Al Helou, the executive member of Al Sarooj Construction company’s board in the presence of Minister of Finance Sultan Salim Al Habsi and Governor of Musandam Sayyid Ibrahim Said Al Busaidi.

In May, early this year, the Oman Tender Board had announced that it had awarded the RO151 million tender for implementation of a single-lane asphalt road between Khasab and Diba which will connect to Lima.

The project was initially planned over the mountains with as many as nine tunnels, aggregating a total distance of 21km, in addition to 14 bridges, nine major junctions and 11 minor junctions, ballooning overall cost of construction.

