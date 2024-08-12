Al Qamzi Developments has recently entered into a contract with Rebuillion for Projects, valued at over EGP 700m. This agreement pertains to construction activities within the second and third phases of the Eastshire project, owned by Al Qamzi, situated in the Fifth Settlement of New Cairo.

Al Qamzi is diligently working to complete its ongoing projects, including the Eastshire development. Based on the progress of construction work, the project is expected to be delivered ahead of the contracted deadlines.

Under the terms of the contract, Rebuillion for Projects will oversee the construction of 178 buildings, comprising 10 standalone villas and approximately 168 townhouses. These structures will range in size from 166 to 350 square metres. The scope of work includes concrete execution, building construction, exterior finishes, and the installation of an irrigation tank.

Yasser Zidan, Chairperson of Al Qamzi, emphasized the company’s commitment to partnering with experienced entities to ensure top-quality project execution and deliver products that enhance the Egyptian market.

Zidan stated: “Rebuillion for Projects has been assigned a one-year timeline for their work on the Eastshire project. The company was selected due to its extensive experience in executing major projects not only in Egypt but also in countries such as Spain, China, and Qatar.”

Raimondo Arguesso, Operations Manager of Rebuillion for Projects, highlighted the company’s focus on sustainability standards, cutting-edge technology, and adherence to occupational health and safety guidelines.

The Eastshire Compound, spanning 26 feddans in the Fifth Settlement, New Cairo, maintains a built-up area that does not exceed 18% of the total land. The project prioritizes green spaces and landscapes between units, while also designating service areas such as shops, restaurants, cafes, pharmacies, and administrative offices.

Al Qamzi Developments, a part of the Al Qamzi Group, originally founded in 1997 in the UAE, specializes in the construction sector. In 2010, the company expanded its operations to the Egyptian market. Al Qamzi was established through a partnership between Emirati businessman Abdullah Al Qamzi and Egyptian businessman Yasser Zidan. The company announced ambitious expansion plans for the Egyptian market in 2021.

