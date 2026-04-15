Al Ghurair Development has named US-based Pelli Clarke & Partners as the lead masterplan design architect for its large-scale transit-connected, mixed-use masterplan community in Al Jaddaf, the company said in a press statement..

Spanning approximately one million sq. ft. across Dubai Creek Harbour, the development will have residential, commercial, cultural, and hospitality spaces within a walkable, mixed-use district neighbouring the planned high-speed rail station and the Creek Metro.

Pelli Clarke & Partners will design a comprehensive master plan for a high-density district, including parks and community areas. The development will be designed to support a five-minute-city lifestyle, with daily needs, green spaces, and transit connections all accessible on foot.

Details of the Al Jaddaf masterplan, including the initial design, will be disclosed in due course, the statement said.

Pelli Clarke & Partners' portfolio includes the World Financial Centre in New York, the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, the International Finance Centre in Hong Kong, and Salesforce Tower and Salesforce Transit Centre in San Francisco.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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