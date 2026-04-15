Kuwait spent around 803 million Kuwaiti dinars ($2.6 billion) on projects in the fourth quarter of its 2025-2026 development plan, official data showed on Tuesday.

The expenditures represent 60 percent of the total approved annual project cost of KWD1.3 billion ($4.3 billion), an increase of nearly KWD 335 million over the 2024-2025 fiscal year, the General Secretariat of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development said in a report published by local newspapers.

The report showed project expenditure in the 2024-2025 development plan stood at around KWD468 million, nearly 43 percent of the total project allocations of KWD1.069 billion.

It also showed that the 2025/26 Development Plan included 133 projects, of which 10 have not yet commenced, 42 were in the preparation phase, 67 were in the implementation phase, and 14 were being delivered.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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