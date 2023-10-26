Al Zorah Development Company, the master developer of Al Zorah City, announced on Thursday the launch its highly anticipated luxury marina-front residential project, Gateway at Porto Al Zorah, located in the emirate of Ajman, UAE.

Gateway comprises of 157 simplex and duplex apartments, the developer said in a press statement.

Al Zorah Development Company is a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International.

