AJMAN - H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, launched the second package of infrastructure development projects in the emirate.

Valued at over AED102 million, the projects are part of the second package of the initiative of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, for infrastructure development in the emirate of Ajman, which aims to make the emirate one of the most important modern cities in the fields of architecture and construction.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar was briefed Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, on objectives of the second package projects.

Sheikh Ammar also reviewed the development plan for Al Ittihad Road, a key artery that links Ajman to other emirates.

He said the AED71.6 million-road would provide the required expansion to reduce the increasing vehicular traffic.

The second package focuses on economic, cultural and sports fields, he added.