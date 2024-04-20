UAE - Work is moving at a steady pace on Ajman Corniche development project, which will see the setting up of new rock wave barriers, along with a seabed barrier in the first phase, reported Wam.

This phase also includes the construction of southern, central, and northern rock wave barriers, along with a seabed barrier. Moreover, the project includes dredging sand approximately 3km from the shore to nourish and broaden the beachfront.

The project’s goals are to elevate the visual appeal of the existing beachfront, implement effective coastal protection measures, and expand the greenery within Ajman’s prime natural leisure zones, said Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, after his inspection tour.

Sheikh Rashid has been closely monitoring the initial phase of the Ajman Corniche development project, which encompasses dismantling existing marine structures and partially removing the rock barriers at the edge of the reclaimed land.

Briefing him on the project,Dr Alya Majlad Al Shamsi, the Head of the Corniche Development Project Team, said the Ajman Corniche development project, which is set for completion next year, will add verdant space of around 300,000 sq m, reported Wam.

The beachfront is also set to be extended by some 150m into the sea, said Al Shamsi.

According to her, the work is in line with a comprehensive development plan and consistent with the ambitious vision of the Ajman.

The vision aims to achieve sustainable improvements to its significant natural landmarks, transforming them into an appealing hub for the economy, investment, tourism, happiness, and optimal living, she added.

