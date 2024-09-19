The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCI) signed an agreement to establish the Al Mughsail Road Bridge project in the Wilayat of Salalah.

To cost more than RO9 million, the project will improve traffic flow from the Wilayat to the western parts of the Governorate of Dhofar.

The agreement was signed by Engineer Said bin Hamoud Al-Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, and Engineer Syed Azhar on Wednesday.

The project includes the construction of a 630-meter-long concrete bridge supported by 20 columns and two side pillars with a height of 13 meters.

The bridge will feature six arches - two large arches with a height of 45.9 meters and four arches with a height of 35.9 meters.

In addition, the bridge will have parking areas on both sides of the road and a smoothly designed pedestrian walkway with lighting, ranging from 2 to 7 meters in width.

The project includes the construction of an underpass to facilitate access to other tourist sites in the area.

The project will improve traffic flow from the Wilayat of Salalah to the western wilayats of Dhofar Governorate (Rakhyut and Dhalkut), in addition to its significance as an international route leading to the border crossing with the Republic of Yemen.

The bridge will also boost tourism to nearby Al-Marnif Cave, the Al-Mughsayl blowholes, and the Al-Mughsayl beachfront.



