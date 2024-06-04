Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has signed an MOU with France-based global railway company Alstom to propel the development of the MetroKin rail project Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Drawing from its experience in South Africa's urban train systems and regional projects like Dakar's express train and Abidjan's first metro line, Alstom is set to significantly contribute to Kinshasa's transit overhaul, AFC said in a press statement.

It noted that the French company is joining at a crucial time when the project’s detailed technical designs are being finalised.

MetroKin rail project consists of a 300km mass transit system in Africa’s most populous city Kinshasa. The project will unfold in four phases, starting with the complete overhaul of a 25km stretch from Kinshasa's central station to N’Djili International Airport.

AFC is the Mandated Lead Arranger and has committed an initial investment of $3 million to advance the project development phase, leading to financial closure.

The development phase will conclude by the end of this year, the AFC statement noted.

In February 2023, AFC had entered into a joint development agreement for the MetroKin with its promoter Trans Connexion Congo (TCC).

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

