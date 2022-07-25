Saudi Arabia - AESG, a leading specialist engineering and advisory firm, said it has become one of the first Saudi Civil Defense-approved fire and life safety (FLS) consultants In line with its ambition to serving as a key multidisciplinary consultancy firm to the wave of giga-projects in Saudi Arabia.

With this recognition, AESG's consultants will now work closely with the authorities to ensure new and existing building designs and implementations comply with Saudi Building Codes.

This comes following two years of focused effort by the firm in the kingdom to establish itself as a fully licensed Saudi professional entity for engineering services, train and certify its FLS resources, engage with regulatory authorities and demonstrate its alignment with the country’s Saudization agenda, said a statement from AESG.

As one of the few global consultancy firms to achieve this certification, AESG is uniquely positioned to expertly guide construction projects in the kingdom in implementing the highest international standards and industry best-practices.

The firm’s extensive presence and commitment to Saudi Arabia will grant the country’s developers access to a pool of highly-qualified consultants, thereby enabling them to strictly adhere to the FLS requirements of the new Saudi Building Codes which were issued in 2018 and implemented in July 2021.

Commenting on the achievement, CEO Saeed Al Abbar said: "Becoming a fully licensed Saudi engineering firm and Saudi Civil Defense-approved FLS consultant is a further step in our commitment and expansion into the Saudi market."

"AESG’s international experience throughout the Middle East, Asia, the UK and Europe, coupled with our deep local understanding of the Saudi market enable us to work closely and effectively with clients and local authorities to deliver the best outcomes," he stated.

With Fire and Life Safety being one of AESG’s key service lines, the company has an extensive track record in successfully delivering complex FLS projects, both internationally and within Saudi Arabia where it has delivered FLS consultancy services on numerous high profile projects throughout the Kingdom.

"Our efforts mean that developers of the giga-projects taking place in Saudi Arabia have easy access to qualified, locally based Fire and Life Safety experts. This fulfills a pressing need for these professionals and will ensure these ambitious projects can proceed at pace, and in-line with highest safety standards," he added.

