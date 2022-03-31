ABU DHABI- Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) has announced that 40 percent of construction work on the biggest exhibition hall in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has been completed.

This hall, the first of its kind in the region, is being built on a space of 1,000 square metres in the Marina area, opposite the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, overlooking the waterfront, with work proceeding at a fast pace, two weeks ahead of the set timeframe.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC, visited the site and inspected the progress being made on the hall that is scheduled to open in October 2022.

Al Dhaheri said, "Construction work on the new hall, which is the first of its kind in the region, is progressing at a rapid pace, and it will become a valuable asset to ADNEC. It will support efforts to consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for business tourism and leisure tourism. Additionally, it will contribute to consolidating ADNEC’s standing as a major and influential player in the business tourism sector by enhancing our ability to host and organise more special and major international exhibitions and events in all fields."

Ahmed Al Mansoori, Director of Engineering Services at ADNEC, said, "The new hall is fitting for the high standing of ADNEC in the tourism and business sectors. Its global style provides a wide and distinctive array of facilities, services and advanced infrastructure and equipment. The hall is built using a solid metal frame covered in aluminium plates to provide flexibility with the ability to host events of various scales and types in all fields."

The construction of the new multi-purpose hall is in line with ADNEC's plan for diversifying its portfolio and developing its centres.

This will help provide additional economic and social revenues for the tourism sector in Abu Dhabi.