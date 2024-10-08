The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC), which oversees and manages capital projects in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, showcased its extensive portfolio of over 600 projects – valued at an estimated 200 billion UAE dirhams, at Global Infrastructure Conference last month.

The Conference, organised by the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC), was held from 8-10 September in Geneva, Switzerland.

ADPIC's mandate includes managing contracts, reviewing, approving, planning and designing capital projects across housing, infrastructure, tourism, community facilities, and education sectors in Abu Dhabi.

