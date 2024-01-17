Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) is expected to award the main construction contract for its Khaleej Al Arabi Underpass Projects by the second quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The tender for the main construction contract was issued on 3 January 2024 and the bid submission is scheduled on 9 February 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by end of April,” a source aware the project details told Zawya projects.

Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street is a 3 X 3 lane boulevard road which provides high speed connectivity to the traffic from Hudairiyat island to Mussafah, Airport & Sheikh Zayed street.

The scope of the work aims to undertake the development of roads, underpass and infrastructure works for the upgrade of Shakhbout Bin Sultan Street at IP 79, IP 135 and IP 134. The major works involved are construction of an underpass, ramps, junction modification, relocation, drainage and/or protection of existing utilities.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said.

