Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) has announced new housing projects for UAE nationals in West Baniyas and Al Samha regions, totalling 1,742 residential villas at a cost of more than 7 billion UAE dirhams.

The AED6.3 billion ($1.7 billion) West Baniyas residential project, spread over 584.7 hectares, comprises 1,500 residential villas, eight mosques and 14 commercial buildings, the Authority said in a press statement on Wednesday.

The project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2027.

The AED734 million ($200 million) Al Samha project consists of 242 residential villas, two mosques and retail units, according to the press statement. The project is being built on a land area of 53.4 hectares and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2025.

Q Holding will design and implement both projects for ADHA, the statement noted.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of ADHA stressed the Authority's keenness to partners with government and private sectors to develop innovative solutions for the emirate’s housing sector.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

